Ray Hernandez, IOM President and CEO of the Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce, recently announced staff organizational changes.
Laura Green is now Vice President of Engagement, Shannon Higbie is now Vice President of Administration.
Green will celebrate 20 years with the chamber as of July 1. Over the course of her engagement with the chamber, her title and responsibilities have changed from program coordinator, events manager, events and communications manager - this latest change will better reflect the professional role she maintains. About 15 years ago, she took on the responsibly as the Chamber lead staff liaison to the Huntsville Leadership Institute which has evolved to the successful program it is today.
Green will continue to be responsible for communications and leadership programming but will take on additional responsibilities as it relates to all special events including the Chamber’s Annual Gala. Next year, she will also take on the lead staff role for the Professional Business Women’s Luncheon. In the CEO’s absence, Green will be the lead staff member.
“Laura is an essential part of our team, and I am grateful for her continued commitment, hard work and dedication to excellence,” said Hernandez. “Much of what our organization has accomplished in the last twenty years is directly linked to Laura, so this promotion is very much deserved, and I believe long overdue.”
Through her tenure, Green has increased engagement and financial success of the Huntsville Walker County Chamber - averaging involvement in over 150 events/committee meetings a year as well as leading all our major events alongside a great cadre of volunteers.
“Over the past 20 years, I have had the privilege to work for an organization that sets high standards for its employees, community, and members. The Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce has had continued success in all areas and our team prides itself on working diligently every day to provide avenues that are beneficial to our membership as well as to our community.” Green said. “I am honored that our CEO has placed his trust in me to continue these efforts and to help grow the organization to even greater heights in this new role. I have had several mentors and friends over the years, and I appreciate all their support. I look forward to what the future holds in my career and for Huntsville and Walker County.”
Green earned an associate degree in general business from Temple Junior College. She completed the Fundamentals of Chamber Management through the Center for Chamber of Commerce Excellence and is in her third year of completing her Institute of Organizational Management (IOM) certification through the United Sates Chamber of Commerce at the University of Georgia in Athens, GA with plans to graduate in 2024. She is a member of Northside Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the Walker County Fair.
Shannon Higbie celebrated 20 years with the Huntsville Walker County Chamber on January 1 of this year. Shannon was hired with the title of Office manager 20 years ago but over the course of time her role and responsibilities have shifted based on staffing levels and needs.
“Shannon is a key part of our team, and I appreciate her for her continued commitment, financial mind and drive to continued learning,” said Hernandez. “Under Shannon’s oversight, our organization has achieved favorable financial audits for the past 20 years. Shannon leads the Member Orientation program and has been the administrative and financial expert for the office.”
She will continue to be the liaison staff member of our Leads Exchange Networking Group, Tourism Committee and the Scholarship Committee.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to grow and develop in this new role,” Higbie said. “I look forward to advancing the efforts of our organization while strengthening our business community. I love serving our community, and I appreciate the people who have encouraged and supported me over the past twenty years.”
While she was born in London, England, she was raised in Texas and has called Huntsville home for more than 30 years. She earned BA in English from Sam Houston State University and is a graduate of Huntsville Leadership Institute Class 39.
She is currently in her third year of completing the US Chamber Institute for Organization Management (IOM) certification at the University of Georgia in Athens, with plans to graduate in 2024.
The Chamber can be reached at 936-295-8113.
