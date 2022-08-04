Jim McDermott teaches a free yoga class twice per week in Huntsville and once per week in Conroe. He began the class at the HEARTS Veteran’s Museum in January of 2021, but the attendance grew so much, he had to relocate the class more than once to accommodate the number of students that attend. Even though the class is geared for seniors, any age can benefit from the practice.
“Our teacher is extremely qualified and extremely patient. I truly believe this is helping my balance,” said Genevieve Brown, retired Dean of Education at SHSU. Brown is one of 75 regular attendees of the class held in the Community Life Center of First United Methodist Church. McDermott’s gentle voice and calm spirit automatically transform the energy of the outside world into an inviting space to move your body and quiet your mind.
“It’s more of a workout than you think,” said Leslie Acrey, who is a regular attendee of the class. Merry Jo Hopkins is fairly new to the class and calls the experience “exceptional.” McDermott took a course in chair yoga roughly a decade ago and decided two years ago to achieve what he calls the “gold standard” by earning the RYT200. This means that he completed 200 hours of yoga teacher training for his certification with the Registered Yoga Teacher Alliance.
According to Polly Pittman, who serves as one of the administrators for the class, “It stimulates not only your body but also your mind and spirit”. One of the positive side effects of the class is the camaraderie between the students. They are visibly happy to see each other at the beginning of each session and look forward to visiting with their classmates on a regular basis.
“We have people of all ages here,” said Pittman. “Some students are in their 90’s. Men, couples, and widows, people of all backgrounds and situations come to this class”. Pittman also says that FUMC “was extremely gracious in letting us hold the class here. They take donations to offset Jim’s travel expenses because he does this completely for free”. Pittman had not done yoga before. She was first invited to the class by Liesa Hackett, who met McDermott while volunteering for the VFW Funeral Honor Guard. Hackett is also a veteran and helps with administration for the class.
“Jim knew that I was very involved in advocating for seniors and veterans,” said Hackett. “He wanted to get some practice when he acquired his chair yoga instructor’s certificate, so he asked if he could do a class at the veteran’s museum for three months, We started with six regular participants. By the end of that time, the room was too full so we started searching for larger accommodations. First United Methodist Church welcomed us and we have had up to 98 participants”.
“I was very fortunate,” said McDermott. “I am a veteran who served in Vietnam and came back unscathed, so I feel it’s very important to give back”. He openly encourages students to provide written feedback after each session. He has been told that doctors in the area recommend his class for both recovery from injuries and for maintaining balance and strength. McDermott also teaches a class at VFW 4709 in Conroe for veterans and seniors.
First United Methodist Church is located at 1016 Sam Houston Avenue in Huntsville. Parking for the class is in the rear of the building. Follow the signs for the Community Life Center. For more information about the class, call Liesa Hackett at 936-714-1338 or Polly Pittman at (936) 295-5299. To watch a class online, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rU_3Mbh18Bc.
