Ceremony to honor life of Henderson King Yoakum

Members of the Henderson King Yoakum Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas will sponsor a ceremony celebrating the life of their chapter’s namesake.
The event will occur on Nov. 30 at Yoakum’s gravesite in Oakwood Cemetery at 10 a.m. Yoakum’s grave is adjacent to that of hits best friend in Walker County, General Sam Houston.
Yoakum was born in 1810 in Claiborne County, Tennessee, and graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1832. He married Evaline Cannon in 1833, and together they had nine children while living in Murfreesboro, Tennessee as he practiced law.
Yoakum was commissioned as a colonel in the volunteer Tennessee infantry and fought in the Cherokee War. He served in the Tennessee Senate until early 1845, and then moved to Huntsville in October 1845, where he was immediately admitted to the Texas Bar. The United States annexed Texas on Dec. 29, 1845.
He left his law practice and family to volunteer to fight in the Mexican War, serving in Monterrey. At the end of the war and his enlistment, Yoakum returned to his law practice in Huntsville.
Yoakum completed his two-volume “History of Texas from its first settlement in 1685 to its annexation to the United States in 1846 to 1855.” During a trip to Houston in 1856, Yoakum caught tuberculosis and died.
Next week’s life celebration of Henderson King Yoakum Ceremony will have, as its keynote speaker, the honorable Justice Ken Wise of the 14th Court of Appeals. Wise, a noted Texas historian, is a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas.
