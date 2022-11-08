Celebrating vets all year long

For the last four years, the HEARTS Museum has hosted a free monthly breakfast for the veterans of Walker County. It’s held on the first Saturday of every month from 9 to 11 a.m. and is sponsored by local businesses, individuals and organizations. The initial event had roughly 20 guests and now they serve up to 90 veterans each time.
“These veterans come from all over Walker County because they enjoy the camaraderie. That’s what makes this place so special. But we couldn’t do what we do here without Tara Burnett.” said Kenneth Lee, President of the Museum Board. Burnett is the Executive Director of the HEARTS Museum.
She and Liesa Hackett came up with the idea to host the monthly breakfast in 2018. Even during COVID, they continued to serve to-go plates as a drive through service outside the museum. Hackett is a veteran and member of the City of Huntsville Veterans Affairs Advisory Board.
The two go far beyond their titles, taking a very active role in planning events that celebrate veterans both individually and collectively. This week alone, their staff will host the reenlistment ceremony for Tara’s son Kevin Burnett on Nov. 9, the 247th birthday of the Marine Corps on Nov. 10 and Veteran’s Day on Nov 11.
Along with two administrative assistants, Erica Greene and Amanda Yates, their team does a lot more than host special events and run the museum. They act as a sounding board and surrogate family to many veterans, as well as helping connect them to vital services through the DAV and VFW.
They give honor to veterans every day, thanking them for their service through their actions as much as through their words.
“There is no other place like this museum,” said Lee. As a DEA agent, I traveled all over the world and have seen many military museums. You can walk through and look at things. In this museum, you can touch the memorabilia and meet veterans that have served.”
The museum itself has seen more than 10,000 visitors from 84 different countries in the last three years.
On Friday, the museum will host several groups of children from area schools before the Veterans Day Banquet in the evening. Lee says his favorite part of being involved is taking the children on tours and showing them the history of the people that are honored in it.
As a Vietnam Veteran, Lee is especially proud of the Vietnam Wall on the grounds. There are 30 marines that he served with that are commemorated there. He said that when they held the dedication ceremony for the wall, they expected a few hundred people to attend, but the guest count was closer to 1500.
It is a symbol of great sacrifice that brings solace and honor to both veterans and their families.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering to help with events or making a donation can contact the museum staff at 936-295-5959. They raffle off prizes for veterans every month at their breakfast, and contributions are always welcome. Prizes at this month’s breakfast included a gift card for gas donated by Leta Reiner and several yard signs that say “A Proud Veteran Lives Here”.
The first sign was donated by the museum and five more were purchased on the spot by a veteran attending the breakfast. These signs are for sale in the museum gift shop for $10 plus tax.
Another source of consistent contributions comes from attendees at Jim McDermott’s chair yoga class. It’s a free session held every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Huntsville. On Saturday, they donated more than $500 to the museum.
Their next big celebration is the Pearl Harbor Dinner in December. For more information about their events, visit their website at https://www.heartsmuseum.com/index.html. The HEARTS Veterans Museum is located at 463 TX-75 in Huntsville.
