Sam Houston Memorial Museum display opens today
The Sam Houston Memorial Museum is celebrating Texas Archeology Month with a new exhibit in the gallery at the Katy and E. Don Walker Education Center. The exhibit is based on the work of Sandy Rogers of the Texas Archeological Society. The display will open to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and feature collections from Larry Golden and Dr. Gregg Dimmick.
Rogers began this collection as a casual display 20 years ago. Jude Routh, Curator of Exhibits decided the information and images gathered by Rogers would make a great exhibit for archeology month and worked with Mike Sproat, Curator of Collections to integrate artifacts that have never been put on public display.
The collection from Golden was excavated with the help of his father over a period of 40 years. They gathered the items from the San Jacinto river bed at low tide in the area between Channelview and Baytown. The display consists of intact items and pieces of ceramics and household items, including a hair comb related to the home site of Lorenzo De Zavala.
Dimmick’s collection is a wide range of munition pieces found across Ft. Bend County, This was the path of retreat used by the Mexican Army after their defeat in the historic battle of San Jacinto in 1836. Dimmick recorded his archeological investigation in a book called “Sea of Mud” which will be available for purchase during his presentation on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
“Physical artifacts either validate or change the history we know,” said Routh.
Routh recreated 15 graphic presentations originally composed by Rogers by updating the information and framing them to make them gallery worthy. Routh based their design on the memorial posters from the Texas Historical Commission that are sent to the museum to celebrate Archeology Month. Rogers continues to find pieces of history that have been added to the collection each year, which will now be a part of the yearly rotation of historical displays in the gallery.
Sproat began as a tour guide and historical interpreter at the museum around the time that Rogers began compiling the display. He then became the Curator of Education after the departure of Gene Pipes. Sproat said it was fun to be in charge of public programming because he got to witness many “Wow” moments from visitors that range in ages from 10 to 80 years old. As the current Curator of Collections, Sproat takes great pride in caring for the museum’s artifacts.
“Sam Houston passed away 150 years ago,” said Sproat. “The historical pieces of material culture from his life are spread across the United States, just like his descendants. We will never be done collecting these artifacts. The ability to partner with other museums to put this under one virtual repository will be my focus for the next 50 years.”
Another top priority for Sproat is maintaining the correct environment for preservation. He spends a great deal of time monitoring the temperature and humidity levels both inside the museum and within the buildings that comprise Sam Houston Home on the grounds. The optimum ratio to guard against the deterioration of artifacts and photos is 70 degrees and 50 percent humidity. Black and white photographs require a lower temperature.
When asked to name their favorite exhibits, Sproat names the Amateur Photography Show which is currently accepting submissions from the public and opens in November. Routh names Margaret’s Trousseau, featuring a colorized black and white photograph of Margaret Lea’s first official picture as Sam Houston’s wife. Routh spent 385 hours recreating the dress in the photograph for the exhibit as a vivid example of what Margaret would have worn during her travels.
They both say they have a special affinity for the mercantile exhibit housed in the Farris Cabin, but they are always growing and evolving as they combine new ideas and information with historical artifacts. It is clear that the two are part of a team that reveres history and puts forth a great deal of effort to bring the past alive for their visitors.
The Sam Houston Memorial Museum is dedicated to the life of Sam Houston, with roughly 12,000 artifacts. It is also a Republic of Texas Presidential Library, recognized as a source of research and study on the historical significance of policies, governance, and leadership.
The Katy and E. Don Walker Education Center is located at 1402 19th Street in Huntsville. The Sam Houston Memorial Museum is located at 1836 Sam Houston Avenue. Open hours for both locations are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m. The Duck Pond and Museum grounds are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Texas Archeology Month is sponsored by the Texas Archeological Society, the Council of Texas Archeologists and the Texas Historical Commission. To learn more about these organizations, visit their websites at https://www.txarch.org/, https://counciloftexasarcheologists.org/ and https://www.thc.texas.gov/preserve/projects-and-programs/texas-archeology-month.
