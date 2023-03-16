Celebrating aging gracefully

LaTedra Wiley is a local stylist, business owner and mentor who wanted to give women in their prime an opportunity to feel celebrated. The Aging Gracefully Pageant/Fashion Show for Lupus Awareness will highlight clothing designs from SHSU alumna Davieria Coleman of Greenwear Designs and Charkita McGriff of Forever Vivid. The pageant will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at Old Town Theatre.
“This event is for every color and creed,” said Wiley. “We are many members but one body. I want to show how gracefully God has allowed us to age.”
This pageant is made possible by Denise Ross of Prime Time Taxes, Sharon Jenkins of Jenkins Professional Services, J&M Contracting, J Spivey Productions, Cox Funeral Home and Brittany Carter of Caring Cleaning Fairy Company.
Wiley uses the public platform of the pageant to bring awareness to an issue that has touched her life. Her granddaughter was diagnosed with lupus three years ago and two dear friends from church have suffered greatly after contracting the autoimmune disease that affects more than 200k people in the U.S.
Christy Simmons is an advocate living with lupus and will be a guest speaker at the event. Wiley’s long time friend and client Shatia “Pumpkin” O’Bryant will serve as the event host. Hearne comedian Joey “Polarbear” Williams will serve as co-host for the second time. Wiley’s daughter Kevranique Ashley is also a contributor, helping Wiley bring the pageant together.
The event began as a fundraiser for New Life Church in 2016 and evolved into a full pageant over the next few years. Wiley is still accepting contestants, who will appear in casual wear and showcase their talent before the formalwear portion and a question and answer session. All participants will receive gifts. Top winners will take home baskets of body care products and gift certificates for professional makeup and hair services.
Wiley has been a stylist for over 20 years and has made it a point to mentor and coach young women in the cosmetology field. Her salon and beauty supply business, Anointed Enterprises has been the hub of her mentoring academy since 2011.
Wiley has awarded scholarships to cosmetology students at Huntsville High School and provided ongoing assistance to many as they work toward obtaining their licenses. She also helps coach young entrepreneurs. She holds classes twice per month on self esteem, self motivation and clothing design and helps young women prepare for business interviews. This summer Wiley will hold a Teen Summit for girls ages 14-21.
As a way to say thank you to all who have supported her business, Wiley is holding a grand re-opening at Anointed Enterprises at 618 Ave M on Saturday, May 6. The community is invited to come and celebrate her continued mission of helping all women feel beautiful.
Doors to the theater will open at 2:30 p.m. on the day of the pageant. To purchase tickets online, visit https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html.
For more information about becoming a contestant, contact LaTedra Wiley at 936-581-3210
