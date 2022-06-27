The City of Huntsville invites the community to the Family Fun Celebration at Kate Barr Ross Park to honor Independence Day. Activities will be offered from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 4. The fireworks display will begin around 9:15 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend, and visitors are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.
The Department of Parks and Leisure has put together a wide range of activities for guests to enjoy. There will be a dunking booth featuring a special guest, a watermelon eating contest, and a deejay from T.P.R. Studios providing music. They will be setting up two bounce houses and a jungle playground.
“We added more bounce houses this year to make sure there were plenty of things for the kids to do,” said Kristy Wheeler, Recreation Coordinator for the City of Huntsville. The fireworks will be presented by Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics of Liverpool, Texas.
“My favorite part is watching the kids in the watermelon eating contest. People really seem to love it, said Wheeler. This is her second year to organize this event.
Other activities will include face painting, balloon twisting, sand art and candle making. There will be a rock climbing wall, as well as leather working and airbrush tattoos. Food, drinks, arts and crafts will be offered by local vendors. Glass containers and alcohol are prohibited in the park.
The city is still seeking mobile food vendors for the event. Interested parties can find the event permit application on the left sidebar of the Parks and Leisure department webpage at https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/182/Recreational-Events.
Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park is a public green space with a playground and sporting complex located at 486 TX-75 N. The park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
