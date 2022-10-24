Dia de Los Muertos originated in Mexico and has become a global celebration that blends ancient Aztec ritual, and the cultures of medieval Spain and Europe. The focus is to honor the memory and celebrate the lives of those who have passed on. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Wynne Home Arts Center will host a free event that offers arts and crafts for children, refreshments, and a brief history of the holiday.
“Day of the Dead has been very special,” said former director Linda Pease. “Exhibits in the past have memorialized those who were important to the Wynne Home, such as Bill Nash, Jan Cole, Charles Pebworth, Stephanie Smither, Jesus Moroles, Dorothy Pease, Gustavo Ruiz, Barbara Tyson and Jack Staggs.”
In Mexico the holiday is celebrated from October 31 to Nov 2. Preparations begin weeks before, setting up altars, cleaning burial grounds, and preparing special foods. Families decorate the graves of their loved ones with marigolds and candles. People dress as Calaveras, painting their faces to resemble skulls with bright flowers and jewels.
A feast is taken to the cemetery and live music is played. Families treat the departed as honored guests as they eat, drink, and dance, telling stories about their time on Earth. In many cities parades are held, and costumed participants walk in procession holding photographs of their dearly departed.
The images of the dancing calacas or skeletons, were introduced by artist Jose Posada in the early 20th century. His iconic drawing La Calavera Catrina or Elegant Skull depicted a skeleton with makeup and fancy clothes. What he meant as a statement about the adoption of European fashion over Mexican traditional dress and cultural values eventually became an integral symbol.
La Catrina and El Catrin are now the elemental figures that embody the message of the holiday: to honor your ancestors, embrace mortality and celebrate the dance between life and death. Taking part in Dia de Los Muertos can be a way to connect with community during a time of mourning. It can also provide a collective space to share the best parts of a life well lived.
The Dia de Los Muertos event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Wynne Home Arts Center, located at 1428 11th Street.
