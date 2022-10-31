Directed Todd Field, helming his first feature film in more than a decade, has said on more than one occasion that he wrote “Tár” specifically for star Cate Blanchett, and that if Blanchett hadn’t agreed to do the film, he likely wouldn’t have attempted to make it. There’s a particular kind of alchemy in a statement like that, a declaration of trust that implies both a tremendous weight of expectation and a powerful working relationship between actor and filmmaker. It’s a lot to live up to, but if anyone ever could, it’s probably Blanchett.
And indeed, whether it’s because the collaboration now feels inevitable or not, it’s hard to imagine anyone but Blanchett making the title role of the film work. Few other living actors are as instantly and constantly compelling onscreen, or as chameleonic without necessarily drastically changing their appearance. It’s always obvious that you’re watching Cate Blanchett onscreen during this film, but after a little while, the movie star melts away, and what you’re left with is an unforgettable, magnetic, and sometimes frightening character at the heart of one of the year’s best films.
Blanchett is Lydia Tár, an acclaimed and brilliant conductor who’s about to complete her magnum opus: A series of recordings of every symphony written by Gustav Mahler. In between guest lectures and preparing for the launch of her new autobiography, Lydia spends her days working to compose new music, rehearsing for the final Mahler performance, being a mother to an adoptive daughter she shares with her wife Sharon (Nina Hoss), and placing increasing demands on her assistant, Francesca (Noemie Merlant). It all has the makings of a bit of a personal and professional powder keg, demanding even before darkness starts to creep in around Lydia’s nonstop life. When the past comes back to haunt her in the form of a former student, and a beautiful new cellist presents herself to the orchestra, Lydia finds the walls closing in on her life as a reckoning looms.
Field frames this sense of impending doom, and Lydia’s own fear over what happened and what might still happen, by first establishing the title character as a towering presence who pulls people constantly into her orbit. With that in mind, it becomes quite clear why he wanted Blanchett, and only Blanchett, for this role. From a speaking engagement to a Julliard class, the actor has to immediately establish Tár as an absolute force in any room she enters, a commanding presence in front of an orchestra, a classroom, and even a bustling schoolyard. Blanchett carries this weight with the grace and often awe-inspiring presence that we’ve come to expect throughout her career, donning Lydia’s power suits and tight, intellectual demeanor with an intensity and a catlike prowess that reminds us why she’s one of the best actors working right now. There is an instant connection here between subject and audience, and then the tension turns up.
It’s at that moment, when Field and Blanchett start to apply pressure from opposing ends of the narrative to Lydia’s life and work, that “Tár” becomes something truly breathtaking. The film is long, running two-and-a-half hours, but it needs every second of its runtime, because Field has to build his character up in order to then break her down. We need to see her at her best, gliding through the streets of Berlin and charming fans left and right, so we can then understand that the power she wields is not as benevolent or altruistic as it might seem. To make that work, Field shoots much of the film with the precision of a thriller, playing up distant screams, nearby rattles, and strange ventures into the quiet night to really drive home the sense that something is coming for Lydia and her world, something she may have created or may have accidentally stumbled upon, but either way she can’t escape.
More striking than any of that, though, is the level of ambiguity “Tár” is able to maintain within even its most intense sequences. Field is not passing judgement on his protagonist, nor is he judging those who seek to tear her down. The motives of individual characters are never entirely clear, and neither is any sense of pure guilt or pure innocence. It’s messy, and raw, and real, and when combined with the intense cinematic craft on display, that makes “Tár” one of the most deeply engrossing films you’re likely to see this year.
‘Tár’ is now in theaters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.