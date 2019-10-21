The total number of voters checked-in during the first day of early voting today was 139.
"We appreciate all of the positive feedback we’ve received regarding the county’s new voting systems," Walker County Elections Manager Julie Cooper said. "Voters have shown to be confident with the new system and the new technology has not brought on any delays at the polls. We would like to encourage voters to take advantage of the two-week early voting period."
Early voting is taking place at the Walker County Annex, 1301 Sam Houston Ave. Rm 101 in Huntsville through November 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday. There will also be two twelve-hour days during early voting on October 22 and October 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In addition to the ten constitutional amendments appearing on the ballot for this November, the City of Huntsville, City of New Waverly, Huntsville ISD, and New Waverly ISD are holding their general elections.
Also, voters residing in the northern part of our county will cast their vote in a special election for the creation of Walker County Emergency Services District No. 3 this fall.
Sample ballots for all elections can be found on the Walker County Current Elections page at www.co.walker.tx.us.
