During an after-hours burglary at Hadi Auto Center and Kings Hookah Lounge, burglars took cash registers and a laptop, according to Huntsville police.
The burglary was reported after an alarm call at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Lt. Jim Barnes, a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, said Monday.
Reports show that three suspects entered the auto center through garage doors in the back of the business. They are believed to have stolen two cash registers with nearly $3,500 in cash and a laptop, before fleeing in a black Nissan with paper plates.
“We are currently canvassing the area and talking with neighbors for any possible leads on the burglary,” Barnes said.
The investigation is ongoing.
