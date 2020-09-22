NEW WAVERLY — Officials with New Waverly ISD say that 19 students and five staff members at New Waverly High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter sent to parents, the school district’s superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said that many of the positive cases are already returning to school after their required quarantine time period. High school students returned to campus on Monday after a week-long closure.
The superintendent noted that one elementary school student and staff member and two junior high students have also tested positive since school started a month ago.
“We do have several students that have had close contact or are currently feeling some type of illness,” Hail said. “We know that with allergies, strep throat, changes in weather and so many other issues right now, we could see increases at any time, and those can arise quickly.”
The district is encouraging parents to:
• communicate with their campus if your child is sick;
• stay home if your child has any symptoms;
• remind your students the need for good hygiene, washing hands, social distancing and masks.
“The challenges ahead of us may just be starting in some ways, but in so many ways we have shown that we can overcome these challenges … they may give us pause, but we will work through them together,” Hail added.
