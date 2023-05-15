Walker County gathered to help CASA of Walker County (Court Appointed Special Advocates) celebrate its Grand Opening located at 2515 Pine Shadows Drive. Right, CASA accepted a $150,000 generous donation from First Financial Bank. Following the Ribbon Cutting, those in attendance moved inside. As people were taken on tours through the new facilities, they were treated to fruit and meat kabobs and an assortment of cookies. Executive Assistant Emily O’Rear shared about the Imagine the Possibilities Campaign, a program seeking donors to match the FFB contribution, which will allow CASA “to purchase the furnishings, technology, and essential materials and services necessary to execute and elevate the services that CASA provides”. Training Coordinator Janet Davidson shared, “If you were unable to attend the Grand Opening, please stop by for a tour of the new building and to learn more about how CASA serves the community of Walker County.”

Tags

Trending Video