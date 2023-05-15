Walker County gathered to help CASA of Walker County (Court Appointed Special Advocates) celebrate its Grand Opening located at 2515 Pine Shadows Drive. Right, CASA accepted a $150,000 generous donation from First Financial Bank. Following the Ribbon Cutting, those in attendance moved inside. As people were taken on tours through the new facilities, they were treated to fruit and meat kabobs and an assortment of cookies. Executive Assistant Emily O’Rear shared about the Imagine the Possibilities Campaign, a program seeking donors to match the FFB contribution, which will allow CASA “to purchase the furnishings, technology, and essential materials and services necessary to execute and elevate the services that CASA provides”. Training Coordinator Janet Davidson shared, “If you were unable to attend the Grand Opening, please stop by for a tour of the new building and to learn more about how CASA serves the community of Walker County.”
centerpiece
CASA ribbon cutting and donation accepted
Trending Video
Brenda Poe
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Most Popular
Articles
- More closures for I45 Monday and Wednesday
- New location event to celebrate community
- Lockdown lifted after calls regarding shots heard
- Bulldogs face tough task in area round
- Wine Down Whiskey Up offers new vendors and live music
- Bulldogs drop first game of area round
- Bulldogs fall in area round to Diboll
- Lady Hornets face elimination after loss to Dayton
- Music Series kicks off with a bang
- Cobb indicted for murder
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.