Jeremy Carroll and Wade Roberts, sergeants with the Huntsville Police Department, recently graduated from the Leadership Command College – Class 88 of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.
The program provides law enforcement administrators and executives with the skills necessary to effectively manage police agencies and deliver a high level of service to their communities. The Leadership and Command College consists of three modules, each lasting three weeks. It focuses on leadership, the political, legal and social environment of law enforcement and training in law enforcement administration.
The Command College curriculum also strives to keep participants on top of contemporary issues in criminal justice.
“We are very proud of Sergeants Carroll and Roberts,” HPD Chief Kevin Lunsford said. “The LCC demands a lot of time, effort and sacrifice in order to graduate and we believe that the LCC provides a strong foundation on which to grow as a leader in law enforcement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.