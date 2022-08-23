Carriage Inn is hosting a health fair that will feature presentations from vendors in home health care, hospice services and physical rehabilitation. The fair is open to the public and will include free blood pressure and blood sugar checks for guests. The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at 2805 Lake Road.
“We would like to have a health fair like this every six months for the public to learn more about services that are available. It’s a very good informational program,” said Jananda Ellis, Sales and Marketing Director for Carriage Inn Huntsville. “Many people don’t know what kind of help is out there, especially those who may be struggling to find support while taking care of a loved one.”
“Hospice care has a bad reputation from years ago,” said Ellis. “They do a lot more than just sit with the patient to bide time. The goal is for patients to continue to live their best life, and when possible they encourage patients to travel and take part in family events by creating customized care plans to assist families.” Specific information about Medicare supplement and replacement insurance for hospice care will be part of the presentation at the fair.
Ellis has worked in healthcare for 30 years, with previous experience in home health and hospice while employed by Texas Home Health and Alamo Hospice. She has also provided management services for physicians and moved into sales and marketing about six years ago.
“When I would come to Carriage Inn to provide services, the residents and staff were the most pleasant I had ever encountered. The people here are fun and thriving. When this position became available, I was excited about coming here to take care of residents,” said Ellis.
“When families talk to me about moving their elderly relative into an assisted living facility, it’s a very hard decision. Forcing them to leave their comfort zone is a challenge. They are usually apprehensive at first, but within a week they are usually thrilled about the decision. It’s a very rewarding process,” said Ellis.
The staff at Carriage Inn invites anyone in the area to attend the fair and learn more about these services and how to apply for and maintain them. For more information about the health fair, contact Jananda Ellis at 936-295-0600. To learn more about their assisted living facility, visit their website at carriageinnhuntsville.com. Carriage Inn is located at 2805 Lake Road in Huntsville.
