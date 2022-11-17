More than 200 images were submitted by area photographers for the 13th Annual Photo Contest at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum and Republic of Texas Presidential Library. Any age was allowed to enter and only amateurs were able to compete. Prizes were awarded to the top entrants of the group at a reception held Thursday, Nov. 10, at Walker Education Center.
Eighteen total prizes were awarded, with Best in Show going to Stacy Adams for her photograph of a sleeping frog. Three prizes went to each of four categories: people, animals, floral and architecture. Overall Honorable Mentions went to Ben Davis, Megan Mullins, and Aubrey Jackson.
One of the youngest award recipients was Woodlands High School student Alex McLaughlin.
She received the honor of Reserve Grand Champion, which is equivalent to second place overall. Her parents had a photography studio in Old Town Spring, so the influence was always there, but she only began taking photographs about four years ago.
“It was hard to decide with so many entries,” said Jude Routh, Curator of Exhibits. “But it gets better and better every year.”
The quality of the photos is so good that Routh came up with a 25 point system for the judges to employ during evaluation. In previous years a ten point system was the norm and resulted in a number of ties. Using additional criteria proved to be a better way to increase the point spread and determine the winning scores by allowing for the subtle nuances that make an image stand out.
Three judges were responsible for choosing the best of the best: Derrick Birdsall, Museum Director and avid photographer, whose work will be on display at Wynne Home next year; Paul Olle, professional photographer and owner of The Gallery in Huntsville; and Kaylin Booker of The Farm Studio in Willis. Booker has been a photographer for twelve years and specializes in portraits and branding photography.
“I was so impressed with all the photographs. I especially enjoyed the portraits. The bonding and emotion that was captured was very sweet,” said Booker.
One of those winning portraits was taken by Emily Day, who is a Forensic Science major at SHSU. She has been behind the camera since she was a young child. She was awarded third place in the people category for her black and white photo of her mother Marilyn and granddaughter Ava. Day was also awarded second place for a floral image that was taken in her parent’s front yard.
Day was not the only entrant to be awarded more than one prize. Capucine Buzzini took first place in the animal category and second place in the people category. Dustin Le Norman was awarded third place in both animal and floral categories. Stephen White took second place in both architecture and animal categories. Veronica Lorine received first place in floral and second place in architecture.
The contest was originally created by former curator Casey Roone. Routh has been the curator of this show for the last three years. Since Routh was the person to take submissions and assemble the exhibit, she did not take part in the judging, aside from choosing one image to award for Curator’s Choice. This prize went to Cade Crippin.
Originally from Kentucky, Crippin has been doing photography in the Huntsville area for 20 years.
He said he likes to capture still life on occasion, but his favorite subjects to photograph are live music performers in concert like Willie Nelson and Whisky Meyers. Crippin is also a movie maker, and is currently shooting a movie in Huntsville called “The Pill’’.
“It was such a lovely show,” said Routh. “We hope to have six categories next year.”
