The 2020 presidential election is fast approaching on Nov. 3. For Sam Houston State University students interested in voting in the election, the deadline to register on Oct. 5 is less than two weeks away.
Several organizations on campus, including the Center for Community Engagement, the American Democracy Project, the Student Government Association and the Department of Student Activities, are collaborating to help students register and get to the polls on Election Day with the #BearkatsVOTE campaign.
“We originally conceptualized and implemented #BearkatsVOTE during the 2016 general election, as a way to ensure that students understand the voting process. As an institution of higher education, it is our responsibility to encourage civic engagement and responsibility with our students,” said Brandon Cooper, director for the Department of Student Activities. “It is our goal with #BearkatsVOTE to give students the information and tools they need to be able to register and ultimately vote in the 2020 general election.”
For students interested in registering, there are several opportunities around Huntsville locations including: the Walker County Annex, Student Government Association (LSC 314), the Center for Diversity & Intercultural Affairs (LSC 315), and the Diversity Council’s office (LSC 241).
