Mance Park Middle School principal Joshua Campbell has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Campbell was nominated by Alyssa Askew, a science teacher at Huntsville Independent School District’s (HISD) Mance Park Middle School.
“I knew from the moment we hired Mr. Campbell in 2018, he was the right person to turn Mance Park Middle School around. He immediately connected with the students, staff, parents and community, and has successfully changed the culture and climate of Mance Park Middle School for the better,” said HISD Superintendent Scott Sheppard. “Josh Campbell embodies what we mean when we say we are Building Champions in Huntsville ISD, and ‘LifeChanger of the Year’ is a fitting way to describe him and his work.”
Campbell goes above and beyond to make his teachers feel comfortable as instructors so they can provide what their students need to be successful in the classroom.
Campbell sets aside time for early intervention and enrichment for students who might have not done well on a lesson, or a benchmark.
Doing this catches students early where they might be falling behind to ensure they will be ready for their STAAR exams (the state’s testing program).
“I never knew how much a principal inspires and changes a campus until I came to Mance Park Middle School. He truly has the growth mindset - grow the individual, grow the campus, grow the community. It’s such a honor to be able to work with a man that literally gives his all, even in those hard months where we feel like we are in the trenches, he’s the guiding light to get us through,” said Erin Robertson, a member of the community.
Campbell was hired by the Board in February 2018 to be the principal of Mance Park Middle School, and officially began in March.
Campbell came to HISD with 17 total years in education, including serving as the Director for Student Services for Cypress-Fairbanks ISD where one of his responsibilities is training campus administrators in effective discipline management.
He also served as Coordinator for Staff Development for the district. His professional experiences consist of assistant principal at an at-risk middle school, district administrator, and teacher leader.
“Campbell is a firm believer that every school district, its staff, its children, and their parents deserve the best education experience. With a strong background in educational leadership, he has a high standard for learning and believes that in order to ask others to become exceptional, he must also live by that same standard,” according to the press release issued upon his hiring. “He knows that teacher effectiveness is the most influential determining factor to student success. Utilizing performance data to determine the most appropriate instructional resources and materials he will support teachers in reaching campus performance objectives. As a middle school administrator, he established a culture of positive behavior supports and an effective discipline management system through collaboration with staff and community members.”
To view Joshua Campbell’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, or to nominate someone from your school community, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.
About LifeChanger
of the Year
Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2022-2023 school year.
• (1) Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.
• (4) Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
• (10) LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.
• (1) Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
• (1) Capstone Award Winner - This award is given to a nominee retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The winner will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.
• (1) Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.
Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals, and will be announced in early 2023. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must
• Make a positive impact in the lives of students
• Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride
• Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level
• Possess a proven record of professional excellence
• Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning
• Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards
A resource page with ideas for how to celebrate nominees can be found at http://lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit/.
