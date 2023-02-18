Haley Reynolds, founder of Camp House Creamery, located in Arnaud’s Food Truck Park in Huntsville, has a secret to joy and happiness - ice cream. But not just any old kind, we’re talking about that down home, old-fashioned, rich, feel good kind.
“When my family and I had a chance to travel, we would always love to stop and sample the local flavors of ice cream,” said Reynolds. “Then as time went on I felt that I’d love to try my hand at this.”
Once she made up her mind, she went all in with her production of happiness.
“I knew what was missing in all of the other places that I tried. I know it’s a business but that business involves love of family, children and making fond memories,” recalls Reynolds. “So we invested in nothing but the best equipment and the finest ingredients and got to churning.”
What arouses one’s curiosity and holds their interest are her “Churns”.
“We don’t call them flavors because I want our customers to know that everything is all homemade,” says Reynolds. “We take the time to truly churn out every single batch we sell. We take that time to actually churn them out. It takes a little longer, but the proof is in every churn our customers taste.”
At Camp House Creamery, they take so much pride in their all natural ingredients and dairy mixes but with a bit of a twist.
“Obviously we have our local favorites like vanilla and in season strawberry and Bourbon Buttered Pecan. Sometimes we get restless and try new things. So it would not be unusual to find new churns,” Reynolds said. “Through our experimentations we’ve produced some new local favorites. Some of those are our Milk and cookies, Chocolate Cookie Dough and our Nana Puddin or Blueberry Cheesecake.”
With the food truck park being kid friendly, children find Camp House Creamery extra friendly.
“I wanted to almost recreate the sandbox feel with toy trucks and other little things our kids find wholesome and fun,” she said. “Children come up all the time and try our free samples. They usually bring their parents and they can sit down enjoy our churns and let the children play.”
“Of course if any of the children drop their ice cream we replace it at no charge. We want our customers to enjoy family time together and ice cream helps to make all of it better,” says Reynolds. “Remember its hard to be in a bad mood while you are enjoying our ice cream.”
