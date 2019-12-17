Camellias at Christmas time

One of the prettiest sights during the holidays is when the Camellias bloom. Even if there is frost or a light snow on the ground, certain Camellias will bloom. These evergreen shrubs or small trees are not native to the U.S., but certain soils and rainfall amounts make them feel at home in East Texas.
Camellia plants are happy with our acid soils. The more rich in humus, the better. Camellias do best where they get light shade or just morning sun. The light, filtered shade of our pines seems to be perfect. Most species do not grow well on chalky soil or other calcium-rich soils, so you won’t see many in Central Texas or the Hill Country. Most species of Camellias also require a large amount of water, either from natural rainfall or from irrigation, and they will not tolerate droughts. So supplemental watering and mulching is necessary when we have our dry spells.
Besides the lovely blooms and a slight fragrance in the air, the reason I love Camellias is that they work well with the Southern Magnolia as an evergreen backdrop in the landscape. They have much smaller leaves, and different Camellias can vary in their shape. They are usually relatively slow growing, but are also very long lived. My Camellia started blooming at 3 years-old and is now nearly 19 years-old. It shows no signs of slowing down on the blooms, and I treat it very poorly. This means that I have never fertilized it since I planted it years ago.
There are at least 100 species of Camellia, and it is argued that there may be up to 300. The two primary ones homeowners can find at nurseries are the Camellia japonica and Camellia sasanqua. These are the ornamental types, and there are numerous hybrids available as well. The type that tea comes from is C. sinesis, and isn’t typically found here.
Most homeowners choose Camellias based on their flower color, which can range from white to pink, to some real reds! Only truly yellow flowers are found in South China and Vietnam. Tea varieties are always white-flowered. Camellia flowers have a dense bouquet of yellow stamens, these often contrast in color with the petal color.
For the Christmas season, try the following varieties: Camellia japonica ‘La Peppermint’, Camellia japonica ‘Christmas Beauty’, and Camellia sasanqua ‘Yuletide’. These are just a few.
‘La Peppermint’ is an eye-catching heirloom variety that has white, formal double blooms with deep red markings on the petals. The bi-colored flowers are medium-size and open in the early to mid-season. It tends to be a slow grower, so it makes an ideal container plant.
‘Christmas Beauty’ blooms an abundance of red semi-double cupped flowers that appear early in the season, and just in time for this evergreen to show off for Christmas and New Year’s. This variety is a vigorous grower, and is compact with an upright to spreading growth habit and rich, deep green foliage.
‘Yuletide’ is just as its name implies. It has a single red flower and is fairly drought tolerant once established. It is compact, staying usually under 5 feet tall. It may spread up to 8 feet wide and is great as an accent plant.
Some important tips to remember about Camellias are that they require rich, organic mulch. Regular watering is important the first year to get established. Never prune Camellias until after they have bloomed! A very light fertilizer can be applied in the early spring, or after all of the blossoms have faded or dropped off.
When planting, they prefer a wide hole so that they can spread their roots. Dig your hole up to three times as wide as the pot, but never deeper than the pot. The top of the root ball should be at least two inches above grade. Backfilling with a mix of your sandy soil and a good compost or humus will start your plant off well. Be sure and mulch around the newly planted shrub, but don’t push mulch up next to the trunk. Thin mulch of about one inch on a newly-planted camellia is all that is necessary.
Timing is critical when planting Camellias. Warm areas such as Zones 8-10, can plant in the fall, winter, or spring. In Zones 6 and 7, spring is a better time for planting so that the shrubs have the chance to establish a good root system before cold weather.
