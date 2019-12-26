Law enforcement in Huntsville are investigating a string of overnight burglaries that struck a pair of area businesses Tuesday morning.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, a burglary was discovered at the Dollar General in the 200 block of Hwy. 75 and Quick Pick in the 100 block of MLK Drive. The burglaries were reported within an hour of one another, with the first at 2:30 a.m.
Officers say that an alarm at the Dollar General was triggered during the burglary. A currently unknown suspect broke a window to enter the store and threw around items, before stealing several packs of cigarettes and fleeing the scene.
The burglary at Quick Pick was reported after a suspect broke the door of the gas station and stole dozens of lottery tickets and an unknown amount of cash.
“We are still in the process of investigating the incidents and processing the scenes,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We believe video footage may lead us to the suspects.”
