Before wasting a lot of time looking at houses, you must figure out what price range you can afford. Nothing could be more discouraging than spending time looking only to find out you have been looking at houses you cannot afford. You must know what monthly payments you can afford along with the property taxes and insurance. If you figure you can manage the payments, then figure how much it will cost for the monthly utilities, moving cost, and the upkeep of the yard. Be sure to look at all your debt to figure your monthly cost of living.
On a $200,000 home the mortgage lender is going to want 20% down. Shop several lenders for the best interest rate, terms and how long they will finance for. The normal finance time is 20 years. In home loans, you also have closing costs which effect the total amount you have to pay down. In this case with 20% down, just your down payment is $40,000.
It is smart to get a fixed interest rate. Your interest rate payment will stay the same for the term of the loan. Variable interest loans are not good.
What this means is that the interest rate could drop or go higher during the loan period. It’s taking a risk on which way the interest could go. It could go down or up several times during the loan. If it goes down and stays down, you are a hero. If it goes up and stays up the payment may be bigger than you can pay. All interest rates are tied into what is going on in the world economy. Things that affect the interest rates; how is the stock market doing, how are treasury bonds doing, and how good or bad the economy is doing.
Once you have agreed on the price of your home, you as the buyer, have a contract with the seller. Once you sign a contract, you make a deposit to prove that you are a serious buyer. The deposit called earnest money is put with the closing title company. If for some reason, the deal does not go through, you should be able to get some or all the deposit back.
Be sure to read the contract, that it includes this clause.
Also, before you close, you should get a closing statement from the title company showing all that you will owe on the day of closing. It will show the entire monies due down, how much you are financing and your payment with terms. Your mortgage lender could be a bank or Credit Union. Shop local or on-line for the best interest rate and terms.
Happy house shopping!!
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit, 2019. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.