There could be many reasons why your loan was declined. It could be because of a low credit score, 660 or less.
Call or go online to one of the Credit Bureaus Experian, Transunion, or Equifax to request a copy of your credit report.
You are allowed one free credit report a year. Once you receive the report, look it over carefully to make sure all the information is up to date and all credit charges are correct.
There could be charges on the report that are not yours. Call the Credit Bureaus and dispute the charges.
Also call the company the charges were charged to and dispute them. If the charges are not yours, they will be taken off your credit report.
Either way it is up to you to correct the problem.
The Credit Bureaus have 30 days to investigate the charges and then they will contact you to let you know of the results. If the charges are yours get back to the basis of managing your Credit/Money wisely.
You must have a monthly budget and set goals to stay within the budget. This is not easy; you will have to make sacrifices and discipline yourself not to charge or spend money that you can’t afford to.
It’s all about making the right choices. In other words, use good practical judgement, this will save you from self-inflected problems.
Depending on how much money you owe, it might be in your best interest to contact a credit repair agency to help you get back on track.
Don’t be afraid to ask for help. There are many credit repair companies that you can find online. They can negotiate with your creditors to reduce the balances, interest rates and terms to pay back the charged money.
You must work hard to improve your credit score. It is up to you whether you succeed or fail.
Make yourself form good spending habits and improve your credit score. Working hard to have good credit will give you a rewarding experience. It is a joy to be able to buy anything you want or need.
Remember Great Choices equals Great Results, Bad Choices equals Bad Results. The choices you make today will affect tomorrow and will follow you for a lifetime.
Think before buying anything on credit. This will help keep you on the right financial path.
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit, 2019. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
