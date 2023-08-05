A CD is known as an “Certificate of Deposit Account” with a Bank or Credit Union that will pay you a fixed interest rate over a specific time limit.
Most Certificate of Deposit are for one to five years. Current interest rates range from 1.5% to 5.30% depending on how long the CD is for.
Some banks and credit unions have gotten aggressive in the market and offer 30-day, 60-day or 90-day CDs. The lowest amount you can put in a CD is one thousand dollars. They pay more interest than your traditional savings account.
There is only one drawback to CD is that you will have to pay a withdrawal fee “Penalty” if you take money out before the maturity date.
Typically, the early withdrawal penalty can cost you anywhere from losing three months or six to eight months interest depending on the length of the CD It is wise to find out the penalty fees before you purchase (start) your CD.
The longer the term the more interest you will earn. As I mentioned the interest rate is fixed and will not change. So, a $100,000 CD at 5% interest for the term of three years will pay you $15,000 interest. So, your CD is worth $115,000.
If you can afford several CDs you can stair step the due dates from one, three, or five years. This way you will your money mature at various times. It is wise to shop the current interest rates.
Your financial institution will contact you by mail letting you know about when the CD matures. If you like the current interest rate it is drawing the financial institution will automatically renew it for the same time period.
Be sure to shop interest rates and make sure the financial institution is F.D.I.C. insured. Keep making your money grow.
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit, 2019. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
