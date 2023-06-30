VeraBank is pleased to welcome Michelle Murray to its Huntsville team as the new Senior Vice President and Commercial Banker. Murray previously served our Bryan – College Station market and brings over 25 years of banking experience across many departments to her new role.
“Michelle has been an important asset to our team since she joined VeraBank in 2022,” said Senior Vice President – Regional Manager Joel Jackson. “Having known and worked with her over the last year, I’ve developed tremendous respect and trust for her judgment, professionalism, and ability to grow the bank’s commercial banking capabilities. Her friendly nature and focus on understanding customer needs and deadlines will serve the community well.”
“Michelle is an excellent fit for our Huntsville team,” said VeraBank President and CEO Brad Tidwell. “Her extensive financial industry experience combined with her local knowledge and deep commitment to client service will be invaluable as we continue to meet the business banking needs of our Huntsville community."
A Lovelady native, Murray began working in the financial industry at the age of 16. She graduated from Sam Houston State in 1997 and has spent most of her banking career in Walker County. As a commercial banker, Murray will help VeraBank business customers with all their financing and cash management needs. When not at the bank, she and her husband attend classic car shows and work on their rental properties.
Murray can be reached at mmurray@verabank.com or (936) 295-6481 ext. 4908.
About VeraBank:
VeraBank is a privately owned community bank that serves 19 counties in East, Central and Southeast Texas with close to 525 employees, a network of 40 conveniently located branches, $4.4 billion in assets, and trust assets under management of approximately $995 million. Since 1930, VeraBank has remained committed to genuine banking, providing excellent personal service with the latest in banking technology. Visit us online at verabank.com. Member FDIC.
