Everyone should have a saving account. Saving money out of each check is a wise idea.
You can open an account at banks, or credit unions.
Choose one local or online, whichever has the best interest rate, terms and that fits your needs.
A saving account’s purpose is to put money aside for a later date in case of an emergency, or saving for an down payment on a car, house or just having an savings goal. Saving accounts have better interest rates than checking accounts.
The best time to start saving is now. The sooner the better. It is recommended that you save 20% of each paycheck. Depending on your current circumstances will determine how much you can save each month.
Some of you might be able to save more than 20% and some of you less. The main thing is to start saving and leave that money alone, until you have to have it.
Many years ago, my wife was driving home one afternoon and ran over something in the middle of the road that blew out both front tires. She had be towed to a local tire store, and I had to buy two brand new tires and pay a towing bill.
Was I expecting this, NO! But I was prepared for it. The total bill for two new tires and towing was $250.
I was so thankful that I had started a Saving Account a little over two years before this happened. I had been saving $40 a month and had just over $1,000 in the account. WOW!
I had planned for this day, and it paid off. It was a great feeling not having to put this on a credit card.
Most Savings Accounts require a minimum amount to open one.
There are accounts designed for students, adults, and senior citizens; shop for the best account for you at this stage of your life. If you are under the age of 18, a parent or guardian must be a signer on the account.
Saving money is like putting money into a piggy bank at home. The main thing is to save.
Money in a piggy bank at home does not draw interest, could burn up in a fire or get stolen.
Money put in a savings account at a bank or credit union draws interest and your money is protected by the FDIC up to $250,000.
Be smart, start saving today, and you will be glad you did! Happy Saving!
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit, 2019. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.