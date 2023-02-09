Zeke’s Craft BBQ is sure to become the next big thing down at Arnaud’s Food Truck Park on Montgomery Road in Huntsville.
Highlights include the ribs, made with their own homemade “Champion Sauce,” which they claim may be the best in at least seven counties.
At first bite one can taste the flavor right down to the bone. Better lick those fingers, as you ask yourself where have these ribs been all your life.
Next up is the brisket. Described in one word, tender.
“I take a lot of time prepping the meat so as to make it more aerodynamic,” said owner Clay Stewart. “That helps the smoke cover the meat just right. Folks ask me all the time just how long I smoke my brisket. I smoke is until its melt in your mouth tender. I want you to taste the time and attention to detail of the smoke flavor, see that smoke ring, and appreciate just the right amount of fat.”
All that served with your choice of homemade “Original,” “Sweet Heat,” or “Sticky Sweet” barbecue sauce.
In addition, there is a three-cheese macaroni topped with heaping helping of savory chopped beef, a favorite with the college kids.
“We like to call it our loaded macaroni,” Stewart said.
No barbecue joint would be complete without sausage and Zeke’s is no exception.
Customers have a difficult choice between the smoked garlic and the jalapeño cheese. If you don’t want to make yourself mad, better get both.
One unexpected surprise, however, was the Hill Country Potato Salad. This cold dish makes for the perfect complement for virtually anything on the menu.
“This was a leap of faith,” said Sara Stewart, Clay’s wife. “After my husband worked in some other fields, and other restaurants we just decided together to pursue our passion for barbecue.”
“Would you believe that at one time I wanted to be a chef?” Clay said. “I went to culinary school at the Art Institute in Houston. I had a great instructor down there too. The man was a culinary genus who at one time prepared meals at the White House. He taught me to be meticulous and to show attention to every detail, and never stop working on my craft always improve. What I learned there helped to guide my palate. But being from the south, I love southern food. A guided southern palate on southern food is hard to beat.”
After you have had your fill, and loosened your belt, grabbed that toothpick, gaze skyward into that clear blue East Texas firmament. You’ll see a red, white and blue flag flying high over Zeke’s, promising liberty and barbeque for all.
