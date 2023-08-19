Everyone should be planning for their financial future. You should set goals and work on your plan to reach those money goals. Time passes so fast; you must plan wisely to accomplish them. Use your money wisely for short term financial goals and your long-term goals of saving/ investing for your retirement.
Some short-term goals could be getting out of Credit Card Debt. As I draft this article, 16% of Americans owe some kind of Credit Card Debt. Inflation and the Covid Pandemic has caused more people to get into Credit Card Debt. Americans Credit Card Debt has reached a staggering $1,000,000,000,000.
The Credit Card Companies are charging 20% or higher interest on balances due. Is there any way you can cut your expenses, to help pay down your credit card? Cut out, buying coffee, drinks, and eating out. You will surprise yourself with how much you can save. You must make sacrifices to reach your financial goals.
If you are drowning in Credit Card Debt and you know you cannot pay it, there is help with debt management companies. Go online and look up Credit Card Debt management and find a company that can help you.
I want you to succeed in reaching your financial goals. You need a financial plan to be able to reach your goals. You set up a budget to pay down debt and save money for future goals. Your goal may be saving to buy a car, a home, starting a business or just to go on a vacation.
All of this takes time, patience, and following through with your financial goals. Setting financial goals will help you to stay on track to reach your money goals. Save money any way you can. Shop for the best deals on everything you buy. From car insurance, food, and everyday living needs.
Everyone’s situation is different. All of us need to plan. You must know how much money you have coming in and what is being paid out. One day you will be old, sick, please do not be broke. At any age broke stinks.
Hopefully, you have money left over each month to save/invest. I hope this helps you and I wish you the absolute best.
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
