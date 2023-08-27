Saving for your children’s education is especially important. Start saving today for college, for a Tech School, an Apprentice School; or Computer Schools just to name a few. After high school young adults need guidance and financial support to get a Career to be able to support themselves. At 25 years of age, they still should not be living at home.
College is not for everyone. It depends on what you want your career to be. School teachers are required to go to college and obtain a bachelor’s degree with Certification for that field. A College Degree is great, but there is no guarantee you will get a job in your field of study or make more money than a person without a degree. There are millionaires without College Degrees.
Parents /Grandparents start an educational fund as part of their monthly budget. You are planning. So, the student hopefully will not get buried in student loan debt. Start an education fund today. There are College savings plans called School Choice 529, that are set up for education saving. This plan has big tax advantages, but you must be aware of the rules and how they work. I advise that you get with a financial planner or look up the 529 Plan online. You must have a clear understanding of how this plan works. Another plan for College Saving is an ESA Education Savings Account. The child must have a Social Security Card. For you to get started. You can contribute up to the child’s age is eighteen. You can give up to $2,000.00 a year. ESA’s have rules also. Be sure to look them up online to educate yourself with the rule. It is set up for you to pay no Federal Taxes.
After studying these 529’s and ESA; s you might decide that they are not for you. Still visit with a great planner that can help you find the best way to save for your child’s education. Your child will receive some scholarships to help them further their education. Research online to see what is available to them. You may be surprised as to what scholarships are out there. GOOD LUCK!
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
