In my previous columns, I have discussed credit cards, auto loans, and mortgages which are the most popular methods of financing. This column will give you some other alternatives for financing home repairs, remodeling, education, paying outstanding bills or taking a vacation.
As you will see, these methods of financing will allow you to use the money anyway you want.
Before you use these finance sources, you need to ask yourself some questions. How much money do I need and for how long? Do I want a traditional installment loan or just a line of credit? Do I have any equity in my home to borrow against or any other real-estate investment that has equity?
As you know equity means in this case, the value is much greater than what you owe against it. An example would be, if your home is worth $300,000 and you still owe $175,000, that leaves an equity of $125,000 you could borrow.
This would put a second mortgage on your home. If your home is paid for, you could borrow the full amount of $300,000.
Be careful on borrowing all your equity. Borrow just what you need. Another way is to get a line of credit on your home equity or any other asset that you may have equity in. An asset is something of monetary value against which you can borrow against.
The good thing about a line of credit is that you use as much or as little of the line of credit as you want. Let us say your line of credit $100,000, this is the total amount you can use. But you only pay interest on the money you use.
You need to study which one is best for you. These are just some of the methods you can use to borrow money. You may own gold, silver, automobiles, or other things of value from which you can borrow against.
Remember, the decision is yours on how you manage your finances.
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit, 2019. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
