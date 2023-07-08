When you lease a vehicle, you don’t own the vehicle. A normal lease is three years. You make monthly payments until the end of the lease and then turn it back to the dealer.
You have the option to purchase the car or truck at the dealer’s pre-determined price. Up front costs to get into the lease include Security Deposit, your monthly payment, taxes, and other traditional dealer fees. The Security Deposit is refundable at the end of the lease if you have met all obligations to the contract. Lease payments, in most cases, are lower than buying the vehicle.
Leases have a mileage cap per year.
On a three-year lease you normally get 12,000 miles per year. So, a total of 36,000 miles, for the entire lease. If you go over your lease miles, you are charged so much per mile at the end. You can have more miles figured into your lease at the beginning. Most car manufacturers warranty are three years, 36,000 miles total, depending on the brand of the vehicle. At the end of the lease, you can buy the vehicle, lease another one, or buy a new one.
When you buy a vehicle, you own it. It is yours until you decide when to get rid of it. Leases aren’t good for a person who drives a lot, unless your accountant advises you to do so, for tax reasons. When buying you pay cash or choose a finance source to finance the vehicle. The costs of buying are generally higher because you are paying for the car or truck until it is paid for.
You still have taxes, down payment, interest, and other dealer fees that are figured into your payment. Depending on your payment and the terms of the Contract, you may be able to sell your vehicle at any time or not. Just depends on if you own more than the car or truck is worth or have equity. Depending on the market determines the value of your vehicle. We all saw a shortage of vehicles during COVID.
Prices were higher than anyone had ever seen. High demand, versus short supply. When owning your vehicle, you can drive as many miles as you want to. Keep in mind the manufactures considered anything over 15,000 miles a year as high mileage. This will affect the value of your vehicle. When you own your vehicle, you can customize it to your liking. In a lease you aren’t allowed to do this because you don’t own it. Modifying a vehicle will most likely cancel the warranty.
Examples. Over size tires/wheels/lift kits/turbo charger, any major change like this can cancel your warranty. Whether you own or lease it you are responsible for the insurance and the upkeep.
Depending on your driving habits will help you decide which is better for you leasing versus buying your next vehicle. Check with your accountant to see which one better fit you. Happy driving.
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit, 2019. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
