A budget should be planned monthly to track all your spending. It will help you to manage your money wisely. Write it down and make a chart to see where your money is going. We all have our basic needs to survive. Examples of our needs are shelter, transportation, food, and clothing. This is a major part of your budget. Be careful in not wasting your money on wants. Wants are the latest cell phone, a bigger screen TV, Jewelry, stuff you could live without.
Without a budget you could run out of money before your next paycheck. Don’t spend more than you make, this is where a budget keeps you from getting into financial trouble. Make yourself accountable for every penny you spend. Ask yourself before you purchase something. Do I need this to survive or do I just want it. Marketers/Retailers push for you to buy their products on T.V. You see the ads, saying buy now and we will include a second item for free just pay shipping and handling. They are pros at it. Aren’t you good at your job? Just don’t get caught up in the excitement of the ad and buy something you don’t need. Remember, when the bill comes in it is due.
Managing your money will allow you to save and invest your money wisely for your financial future/goals. I have seen people buy stuff just because it was on sale and never use the item. You’ve never used the product; you have wasted your money. You are most likely going to need that money-credit for more important things. What if your battery is completely dead on your vehicle. It has no power, the vehicle won’t start, and it cannot jump started. Unless you can buy a new battery, your car or truck won’t run. The battery is a need. Batteries are expensive and can cost from $150.00 to thousands depending on whether your vehicle is gas, diesel, or electric. If you have not followed a budget plan, you may not be able to buy a new battery.
I hope you can see how important it is to have a budget. Keeping track of your spending. Write it all down, from eating out, coffee runs and every dollar spent.
I encourage you to set goals for saving money which will help you to be more responsible in seeing where your money goes. I have heard people say, I just don’t know where my money goes. Well, track it with a monthly budget. It’s not a good feeling to have a need like a car battery and not have the money or credit to buy one. It is smart to keep money in savings or have enough emergency credit available in case of an emergency. Managing your money and credit sets the foundation for you to be able to buy something when you need it. Be the best at managing your money!
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit, 2019. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
