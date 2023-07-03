There are basically two ways to get auto financing. You can arrange financing through the dealership your are purchasing your new vehicle through. You also can apply for a loan through a Credit Union or Bank.
You should compare the terms between each lender.
What is the interest rate, how much money down, and how many years they will finance? All these terms will depend on how good or bad your Credit is.
For convenience, it might be easier to go through the dealership. The dealer may have interest rates as low as zero (0) percent and allow up to eight four (84) months to finance. The dealer will contact the finance agency, arrange for approval, and terms, complete your contract for signature and handle your insurance and other service needs. There also may be special rebates if you choose to go through the dealer.
Going through a Bank or Credit Union that you already do business with will make the loan process a lot easier.
Qualifying for a loan with local lenders directly should be no harder than working through a dealer. It is good to have a local banker.
Shop them both and select the one that best fits you.
Before you sign any contract be sure the terms that were agreed upon are correct. It is wise even to read the fine print.
You will have the opportunity to purchase Credit Life or Health/Accident insurance.
These are optional term insurance policies that pay off your vehicle in the event of your death or make your payments in the event of health problems that cause you not to be able to work and make payments, also you can buy an extended warranty on the new vehicle.
This will save you money on costly repairs once the original warranty has expired. These warranties generally have a deductible. These can be added to your monthly payment.
Make sure you can afford the extra money in your payment. Never forget, what it costs to maintain a vehicle; fuel, insurance, oil/filter changes/new tires/ battery and other costs.
Be smart in choosing the right lender and vehicle financing plan for you. Happy Car Shopping!
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit, 2019. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
