Great question! You are entitled to receive one free credit report per calendar year. This is a federal law. Also, if you have an account at bank or a credit union, they can get one for you as well, usually at no charge. There are three major credit bureaus. They are Trans Union, Experian and Equifax. You can go online and check your credit score with one of these companies. It is wise to check your credit at least twice a year. You should check the report to make sure all the information is accurate and that the debt is indeed yours. There is a lot of fraudulent activity going on these days, which makes checking your credit report that much more important. If you see something that doesn’t look right you should call the credit bureau and report it to them as well as the issuing creditor.
Here are two examples of credit card fraud that happened to me when I was a very young adult:
My roommate and I rented a house together. We received all of our mail at a mailbox at our address. After about two years, I bought myself a house and moved out of the rental property. I notified the post office of my new address as well as all my creditors and anybody that should have my new address. Soon after I had moved out, I applied for a new credit card. To my surprise, they turned me down. They said I had already had their card and the credit limit was maxed out. I was in total shock!
I had never even had their card!!?? I called the credit card company and got them to send me copies of all the charges that had been placed on the card. Well, come to find out, my ex roommate had received a preapproved application from them that was in my name! My roommate knew my information, signed the application as myself, and mailed it off. They got the information and opened a credit card account in my name and sent the card to the old address where my roommate was still living. He had committed fraud and had violated the law. It took about six months to get the situation rectified, but during that time my credit score had been damaged. I had to hire an attorney to dispute the charges and it was quite a headache. I never in a million years thought my roommate was capable of such a thing. It is wise to protect your personal information, you never know. Fortunately, once I had the charges removed, my credit score rose back up to where it should have been.
In another instance, I went to my bank one day and asked them to pull my credit report for me. To my surprise, there was a charge on a credit card that showed that I was several months behind on paying. The credit card was indeed mine, but I didn’t use this card at all. (This is good example of me not needing this card.) Come to find out, someone had used my credit card at a store in California. I had never been to California and I don’t know how they got my credit card number. The year this happened we went through a 911 change of address at our house, meaning that the city and County had changed our address for an updated emergency map for their use. So, I still lived at the same house, at the same location, but the street address had changed. Which in turn meant my mailing address had changed. I had lived at that same
house for 10 years. I was so embarrassed when my banker told me, “you’re about six months behind on one of your credit cards.” Boy, was I upset. It had dropped my credit scored from 750 to about 660. The charge was about $70, but with late fees and high interest. It was now $110. I canceled the card that day and checked all the charges on my credit report. This is why I stress that it is up to you to stay on top of your credit, and never assume anything. It is your responsibility to handle your business wisely. It is so important for you to take care of your credit and financial needs during your entire life. Here’s the deal on the credit card charge, keep in mind that my house location and street were the same, but the address had changed. The credit card company in question was sending the bill to my old address. My mail carrier was sending the bill back to them. The credit card company had not received my new address. What’s crazy is this credit card company hadn’t called me though all my phone numbers remained the same. It blows my mind to this day that they couldn’t tell me why they hadn’t called me. It taught me a lesson that I share with you today. If I wasn’t using the card, I should have canceled it. It would have saved me a lot of trouble. I had to prove to them, the charge wasn’t mine. They didn’t know if the charge was mine or not. Once I contacted them to straighten the matter, they drove me crazy. Every week they sent me a past-due bill and called me wanting to get paid. As you know I got it taken off. They took the bill off my account. What a relief.
Keep good records. I have a file about 4 inches thick that consists of all my correspondence to prove this bill wasn’t mine. I am glad that is over. You need to do all you can to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft.
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit, 2019. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
