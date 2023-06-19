You can Borrow Money from Banks, Credit Unions, and life Insurance Companies.
As a borrower, you should study your budget and determine how much debt you can afford before applying for a loan.
I recommend two methods to use to see if you can pay back the loan. Method one (1), is to add all of your monthly debt. This will be all your monthly credit payments.
Your total monthly debt should not exceed 15 to 20 percent of your income minus Taxes. Method two (2), is figured on your total house/rent expenses.
This includes your mortgage or rent, housing insurance, and homeowners real estate taxes. Your expenses should not exceed 25 to 30 percent of your gross income.
Borrowing money is a straightforward, sensible process, if your understand what’s involved and what a lender needs to know. Lending money is a business.
Lenders borrow money at a discount and then mark up the interest to loan it to you. They lend money for months and up to many years. Much can change in that time.
Interest rates can fluctuate, meaning go down or go up. The interest note can be fixed for the term of the loan. Variable rates could go up or down.
Planning your budget to make sure whatever happens you can still can make the monthly payments is very important. We all experienced Covid 19, which we had no control over.
The lender will qualify you for the loan to see what kind of credit risk you are for them. The lender will look at how long you have been on the job. How long you have lived at the same residence.
They will check your income to see if it is a fixed income or a commissioned income which will fluctuate.
They will pull a credit report to see who you currently owe and how you are making the payments, on time or late. This will show them if you are meeting your current debt obligations.
They will check your assets, meaning what you own of value, any savings accounts, CD’s, retirement accounts, real estate or any other type of investments you may own.
The terms of the loan are affected also by what you are financing, a house, a car, furniture, or any other tangible product that can serve as collateral. Collateral is an asset, such as a car, or home, or any other tangible asset pledged by the borrower.
If the borrower cannot pay back the loan the lender can take the assets and sell it to get its money back on the loan. The lender in most cases wants twenty percent (20%) down of the amount you are borrowing.
For instance, if you are borrowing one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000), you will need to put down twenty thousand dollars ($20,000).
As you can see there are a lot of factors involved in applying for a loan.
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit, 2019. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.