Officials with the U.S. Forest Service have confirmed that they will be conducting a controlled burn of 2,679 acres near the Walker/ Montgomery County line.
The burn will be centered around the intersection of FS215 and FS 208, near the Stubblefield Lake Campground. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
A separate controlled burn will begin at 1 p.m. near the intersection of FM 1375 and FS 215, with 2,123 acres being burned.
