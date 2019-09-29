Generally clear. Low 74F. Winds light and variable..
Generally clear. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 29, 2019 @ 9:35 pm
Huntsville, Texas
Editor
Walker County Judge Danny Pierce has reinstated the burn ban as of 3 p.m. on Sunday.
All outside fires are strictly prohibited.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Nominations based off performances during Week 5 of the high school football season.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.