A burn ban for Walker County has been lifted. 

Officials with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management confirmed the news Monday afternoon, with the ban being lifted at 2 p.m.

The county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index rating average as of Monday afternoon was 542. The KBDI is used to determine forest fire potential on a scale of zero to 800 with 800 representing absolute dry conditions.

The driest part of Walker County is 672, which is above the number where Davis usually recommends a burn ban, and the wettest is 303. 

Large amounts of rainfall from Tropical Storm Beta are expected to impact Walker County this evening. 

