A burn ban for Walker County has been lifted.
Officials with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management confirmed the news Monday afternoon, with the ban being lifted at 2 p.m.
The county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index rating average as of Monday afternoon was 542. The KBDI is used to determine forest fire potential on a scale of zero to 800 with 800 representing absolute dry conditions.
The driest part of Walker County is 672, which is above the number where Davis usually recommends a burn ban, and the wettest is 303.
Large amounts of rainfall from Tropical Storm Beta are expected to impact Walker County this evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.