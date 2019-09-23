Perhaps one of the biggest markers of our transition to fall: the Walker County burn ban has been lifted.
According to the Walker County Commissioners Court, the burn ban was lifted effective Monday afternoon. However, drought conditions remain in portions of Walker County — maintaining an average of 572 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which is used to determine forest fire potential. The drought index is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture (assumed to have a maximum storage capacity of 8-inches) and is expressed in hundredths of an inch of soil moisture depletion.
The wettest part of the county is at 374 and the driest is at 746.
Officials urge citizens to use caution when burning outside.
