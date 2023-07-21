Burn Ban July 21

Effective at 5 p.m. Friday, July 21, in Walker County a Burn Ban will be in effect, pursuant to Order 2023-102, Prohibiting or Restricting Outdoor Burning, signed by County Judge Colt Christian. The order states the Commissioners’ Court finds that circumstances present in all or part of the unincorporated area of the county a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning. The Order states this ban includes but is not limited to the Sam Houston National Forest for 90 days or until restrictions are lifted by the Texas Forest Service or the Commissioners’ Court. Outdoor burning of household trash is allowed if it is in a barrel with a screen on top and the burning is attended during the process. A violation of this order is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500. 

