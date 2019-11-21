Over $100 worth of food and drinks were stolen from a garage refrigerator Wednesday evening in Huntsville, police say.
Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Hickory Drive around 8 p.m., after a homeowner reported items stolen from his home. Reports show that between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., an unknown suspect or group broke into the garage and stole a 24-pack of beer, soft drinks, beef, chicken and pork, collectively worth over $100.
“This is actually not an uncommon crime and is usually teenagers looking for beer,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are talking to potential witnesses and looking for footage on doorbell cameras that may have seen the suspects.”
