`Bummed out': SpaceX launch scrubbed because of bad weather

Bill Ingalls | NASAA SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, prepare to lift off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The veicle is venting as the mission was scrubbed. The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight into orbit was been called off with 16 minutes to go in the countdown because of the danger of lightning.