Brad Pitt is one of the most consistently watchable people in Hollywood, and I don’t just mean that he’s really good looking. Yes, his looks help, but one of the things that’s carried Pitt to his current position as gifted character actor as well as seasoned movie star is his ability to make even the mundane seem worth our deepest attention. In one of his best films, “Moneyball,” he made talking on a boring desk phone feel like an edge-of-your-seat art, to name just one example. Like Tom Hanks before him and Oscar Isaac after him, he’s one of those guys who can just hold your attention, whether he’s sitting still or running at a breakneck pace.
That means that “Bullet Train,” the new film from “Atomic Blonde” director David Leitch, was always going to have at least some level of inherent appeal, particularly when you consider the often glee-inducing supporting cast surrounding Pitt in the action spectacular. When Brad Pitt agrees to star in your movie, in other words, it already feels like a movie, even if everything else completely falls part around you. Sadly, “Bullet Train” seems to know this from the moment it leaves the station, and the result is a movie that feels completely justified in its own puffed up existence, even as it frequently falters on its way to the last stop.
Pitt is Ladybug (or at least, that’s his code name for this particular operation), an assassin who’s trying to be a better person, so he’s staying away from guns and doing his best not to hurt anyone. With this in mind, his handler assigns him what’s supposed to be a very simple gig: Get on a bullet train leaving Tokyo, find a very specific briefcase, and then get off the train at the next stop. That’s, in theory, all he has to do. But of course, Ladybug’s not the only killer on this train. Other people are after the case too, including a pair of English brothers (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry), a young woman who’s not as innocent as she looks (Joey King), and a father (Andrew Koji) just trying to ensure that his son will stay alive.
All of these people are wrapped up in a larger plot involving a mysterious crime lord and his decades-old power grab, but the initial dramatic tension of “Bullet Train” comes from Ladybug’s simple desire to walk away, and all the forces at work to prevent him from doing that. In these early scenes, the film finds a nice groove as Leitch fills the frame with all the wonders of Japanese pop culture and leisure travel, and Pitt plays the put-upon guy who’d rather relax than have to deal with his fellow hired guns. Within that groove, Zack Olkewicz’s script, adapted from Kotaro Isaka’s novel, throws in plenty of amusing flashbacks and asides to fill in details about the ensemble. It’s a pleasant ride, and ensures that you’re paying attention for the back half of the film.
Sadly, it’s the back half of “Bullet Train” where things start to waver, and the whole thing feels in danger of going off the rails. After the opening act introduces you to all sorts of visually interesting ideas and characters, the film starts to stagnate in its own quirkiness, as though maybe it doesn’t have much to say beyond “Look over there, isn’t that neat?” Characters start forming connections and alliances out of sheer plot convenience and not any real sense of growth or change, and the plot starts to feel like it’s moving forward simply because it has to, not because any one character is pushing it in a particular direction. Pitt’s put-upon assassin, meanwhile, remains a put-upon assassin, not really learning or growing so much as surviving. It’s enough to make you start glancing at your watch, wondering when the last stop is going to finally come up.
But even as the film falters, Pitt and the talented ensemble are able to keep it on the tracks. There’s a breeziness to the way Pitt performs this character, as with many of his characters, that’s polished but never feels manufactured. It’s certainly not as easy as it looks, and even as Ladybug’s actual story starts to feel a bit too stilted, there’s a soul behind his eyes that carries the film. The rest of the ensemble isn’t always so lucky, but the real standouts of the supporting cast are Henry and Taylor-Johnson, who make their brother act work despite some iffy dialogue choices, and give the film its best sense of emotional depth.
“Bullet Train” is not going to go down in history as an action masterpiece, but it’s far from an unpleasant time at the movies. Thanks to the talents of the cast and the basic visual competence that comes from Leitch’s years of action experience, you’ll have a pleasant ride, even if you don’t find the experience unforgettable.
‘Bullet Train’ is in theaters August 5.
