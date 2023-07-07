Buhler named 2023 Best Nurse

20 years of nursing dedicated to the community she serves
Brittany Buhler grew up knowing that she was going to be a caregiver in some way. After almost 20 years as a nurse at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital, she was voted Best Nurse in the 2023 Readers’ Choice awards in the Huntsville Item.
“I started working as a nurse with I was 18 years old,” Buhler said. “I always wanted to serve my community and spent my entire life taking care of people around me.”
That sense of nursing that gives a person pride when walking past them in the store, whether it is someone’s grandmother or a small child, is what drove Buhler to serve her hometown with so much pride.
“Every since I was a little girl, I never wanted to do anything else, because I love nursing and taking care of people,” Buhler said.
As a nurse, Buhler has worked in many different departments at HMH, including the Emergency Room, Labor and Deliver, and the Medical Surgery Unit.
“While I can’t choose just one favorite, those were probably the most rewarding departments to work in,” Buhler said. “I am now the Nurse Lead and help nurses be the best they can be, to provide the best care for our patients.”
And Buhler has a full and happy life away from work as well.
“I have been married to my husband Tim Buhler for 19 years,” Buhler said, beaming from ear to ear. “He is a captain at the Huntsville Fire Department. We have three kids - Blayne, 17 year old senior, Mason, 16 year old junior, and Bryson, 11 year old sixth grader - all attending New Waverly ISD.”
Buller said church is also another big part of the family’s life, with Tim being a deacon at Northside Baptist Church.
“We are also active in the Walker County Fair Association where we have shown steer for several years and tried lamb this year,” Buhler said, laughing under her breath.
“We had never done lamb before, but I think we did a good job. It is really all about us being a family when we are not working.”
Buhler said just being nominated for Best Nurse was an honor.
“You never really have time to slow down and think about all the lives you have impacted over 20 years,” Buhler said.
“Until you do, from babies to grandmas. People remember the impact I made on their lives.”
Buhler said the last several years have been a lot of growing and adapting to changes.
“It is rewarding now to see that the hospital is moving forward in our community,” Buhler said.
“And having the support of the family I work with is a big part of the healing.”
Buhler doesn’t see herself going anywhere else, any time soon.
“I am staying here at the hospital until I retire,” Buhler said confidently.
“I love my team. We have grown and this hospital is definitely something I want to be a part of for years to come.”
And who can blame Buhler? She has grown up in this community, had her sons at the hospital, tore her ACL and received quality personal care from a person - not an automated machine.
“The care of our nurses and staff are what sets us apart as a community hospital,” Buhler said. “We are the personal connection with our patients.”
