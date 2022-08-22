The new Buff City Soap location on I-45 in Huntsville offers more than your average soap. Its product line includes colorful and aromatic bar soap, liquid hand soap, laundry soap, shave bars, bath bombs, Epsom salts, and shower oils. Patrons are invited to customize their purchases at the Makery Bar with a large selection of scents and colors. The shop is also available for gatherings where guests can create signature items for their business or special occasions.
“”It’s about an experience,” said Chamber President Ray Hernandez.
“I am extremely excited about this business,” said Laura Green, Events and Communications Manager for the Chamber.
Miss Sam Houston Camryn Hopkins also joined the celebration.
“I have very sensitive skin,” said Julia Evans, who handles PR and Marketing for the franchise. “It’s one of the first products I have used that I had no reaction to. I also love the customization of it. I’ve been a fan since they started”
The company originated in Memphis Tennessee in 2013. Their ingredients are ethically sourced and cruelty-free.
“I never really cared about what kind of soap I was using before,” said Regional Manager Andy Davis. “I was fine with Irish Spring until I came across this brand. These are really great, good smelling soaps with simple ingredients.”
Patrons can incorporate their favorite scent and colors into the plant-based mixtures or choose from one of their many combinations offered on the shelves. The products are made in house daily. Customers over 21 years of age can bring their own adult beverages for parties booked at the shop through their GM Sam Cassens or Brand Ambassador Liz Mara.
This is the fourth store for the group to open in the greater Houston area. Others are located in Conroe, Katy, and The Heights. Brenham is just months away from having its own Buff City Soap too. According to CEO Bryan Penley, the concept is “taking off like wildfire” in Texas, with shops opening from Waco to Midland.
The average cost of a body bar that lasts an average of three to four weeks with daily use is $7 to $9. Laundry detergent has four simple ingredients and sells for $18.
Buff City Soap is located at 193 I-45 in the strip center near McAlister’s Deli. For more information about the products or booking a party, call the shop at 936-235-3349. Follow it on Facebook and Instagram at buffcitysoap.htx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.