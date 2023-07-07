Walker County Judge Colt Christian presented his proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 on Monday, July 3, during the Court’s regularly scheduled meeting. Judge Christian’s recommendation was for the employees to receive a 2.5% pay increase. However, Commissioner Bill Daugette voiced his support for a 5% pay increase.
The items for the Consent Agenda were approved by the Court.
“I know that the budget is done, however this is a matter that impacts the entire Justice Center,” said Chief Deputy Tim Whitecotton. “Following the recent inclement weather (straight line winds) we learned the camera on the outside of the building were damaged. This system is 12 to13 years old and we have been having problems. Judge Fisher has also experienced some problems in the courtroom. This camera system touches every department in the Justice Center. The lowest bid is from a company in Conroe and comes with 5 year warranty.”
“We can separate out the various department and can charge the respective departments to cover the cost,” said Patricia Allen, Auditor.
Commissioners Danny Kuykendall made a motion to move forward with the lowest bid not to exceed $40,319. The Court unanimously approved the motion.
The EMS Director, Rachel Parker requested the Court to consider tuition reimbursement for an employee to attend an Advanced EMT training and to waive the one year requirement.
“This individual is a great employee who has applied and been accepted into Wilson County training,” said Parker. “He would be a phenomenal individual to sponsor and will be required to signed a letter of commitment for 2 years to the county, if the Court approves and he is okay with that. This individual comes to work with a great attitude and his patient care is outstanding.”
The cost estimate is $800 per semester. Commission Ronnie White made a motion and all approved.
The Addendum to the 2023 Joint Election Agreement was unanimously approved by the Court and is effective September 1, as outlined in H.B. 1217.
The auditor discussed budget amendments for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023. The Court approved Order 2023-86 to amend the budge as outlined by Patricia Allen.
The Planning and Development agenda included 10 proceedings that requested variances or plat considerations. The Court approved 8 of the 10 requests.
The Budget Workshop allowed for the auditor to review the Judge’s budget and provide a financial break down for each department with the supplemental requests.
The general projects budget is included in the current proposed budget and American Rescue Plan (ARP) budget.
The updated values from the Walker County Tax Appraisal Office is $1,154,000 for the current rate, minus 3 cent.
Judge Christian’s proposed budget maintains the current tax rate and removes several positions that were initially approved. The Information Technology administrator position and the Transport Officer for the Sheriff Department were removed.
The Court continued with a protractive discussion on the 5% verses the 2.5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). The budget workshop was continued to next Commissioner’s Court meeting. This synopsis does not reflect the totality of the Court’s actions but a summary.
The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104. The next scheduled regular meeting is 9 a.m. July 17.
These session are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube.
For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
