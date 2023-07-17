The Court will meet on Monday with a full agenda for this regular season. A budget workshop is scheduled, following all the posted agenda items.
The Consent Agenda consist of the usual reviews and approval for the minutes, disbursement reports, claims and invoices, treasurer report and investment report, Justices of the Peace 1-4 May reports, and planning and development reports.
The Walker County Public Safety Communications Center has requested the purchase of equipment, software and services, workstation expansion, and other equipment to be paid from city and county budgeted funds.
The purchasing department is requesting the renewal of the jail commissary contract with Lone Star Commissary, disposal of 1995 GMC Ext Cab Truck and 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe to surplus.
The County Treasurer has requested the Court to approve a County Specific Incentive (CSI) Plan for the County Healthy Program, effective January 1, 2024.
The Court will discuss and take actions on the settlement offers from Walgreen, CVS, and Walmart in the matter of a Texas opioid multi-district litigation in the matter of County of Walker v. Purdue. The Court will also discuss the proposed settlement offer from Volkswagen.
The Interlocal Agreement for the Regional Public Defender Office for Walker County’s capital cases will be before the Commissioners Court for review.
The Walker County Strategic Plan will be presented for approval by the Court.
Judge Christian will discuss sponsorship dues to Texas Resource Conservation & Development, a nonprofit organization focused on assisting rural communities in Texas. TRCD works through a network of 13 individual Resource Conservation and Development Councils across Texas to implement environmental and community development projects in small towns and rural areas. They provide leadership training, grant research, and direct financial assistance through various local, state and federal partnerships to improve quality of life for rural citizens and the environment we all depend on.
The county will consider advancing payment of $161, 262.00 to the Walker County Utility District for the Water System Improvement, pending reimbursement from the granting agency.
This synopsis does not reflect the totality of the Court’s schedule agenda but a summary.The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104, Huntsville. The next scheduled regular meeting is 9 a.m. July 17.
These session are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
