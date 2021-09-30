Buddies Club performs at Hornet football game

Last week, the Buddies Club, a club organized by the special education program at Huntsville High School and performed at pre-game with the grenadier guards on the sideline.
“It was really fun and exciting to be able to have them included in our opening for the game, and you could really see how excited everyone was to participate,” said Senior First Lieutenant Christine Almaraz.
The group stood front and center with their hornet shirts and black poms learning the short pom routine as the football players entered the field.
“It was very nice to see all the students from the Buddies Blub get to perform with us during pre-game and seeing how excited they all were” said senior Lt. Col. Brionna Lewis said
The buddies had a great time and enjoyed performing during the pre-game with the GGs, and are on the way to try and get their credentials for the international buddies club. Huntsville High School Grenadier Guards were very cheerful and motivational when it came to sharing the spotlight with their buddies as they danced the night away.
“This is my first year on the team and it has been amazing. Getting to do all these different things, like we did with the hornet buddies, was really exciting and a very happy moment for me and everyone on the team” said senior Jenin Borbor,
The program at HHS allows the students to get their education alongside real-world skills so they can pursue whatever profession they desire when leaving the school. Family, friends and teachers took pictures at the game and clapped and cheered for their kids and students.
It was their first time doing this with the buddies club for the drill team, and all of the girls look forward to having them again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.