Bubbles Wash House offers a squeaky clean laundry experience

Having to take laundry to a washateria can be a drag, especially if the place you choose has older equipment that doesn’t spin or dry your clothes properly. It’s worse if the floors and folding tables aren’t clean. Imagine a pristinely clean laundry facility with shiny new appliances that opens early and closes late. And what if there was a day when you could do your laundry for half price without having to grab cash from an ATM?
The newly renovated Bubbles Wash House in the strip center at 2505 Lake Road is not a dream. It’s immaculate, with brand new Speed Queen washers and dryers. On Saturday, April 1st, they’ll celebrate their grand opening with 50% off each load all day.
To jazz things up, they scheduled an Elvis impersonator to perform in the parking lot, along with other surprises if weather permits.
They have plenty of standard size equipment, but for bigger jobs, they have washers that can accommodate up to 80 pounds of washing in a single machine. Their large commercial dryers can handle up to 75 pounds. The machines are coin operated and there’s a change machine on site, but they also offer an app through Speed Queen. Just scan the QR code with your phone, add funds to the mobile wallet with cash or a bank card, and start your laundry.
Owners Vicki and Charles Thompson are local natives who graduated from Huntsville High School in the 90s. Charles is the pastor of A Church without Walls. Vicki owns and manages rental properties.
They homeschool their daughters, who are now learning how to run a business as part of their curriculum.
Vicki has plenty of experience in the business. She grew up working with her grandmother Esther Harper, who ran a local washateria for roughly 40 years. When you see Vicki at work, she isn’t likely to be sitting still. She is an active owner who spends most of her time tending to customers and making sure the space is clean.
Drop off wash and fold service is coming soon, along with their second location at 351 Hwy 75, which is set to open this summer. The new location will have the same setup and standards of cleanliness, and their regular business hours will be 7 a.m. to midnight beginning April 1.
For more info about Bubbles Wash House, follow them on Facebook at Bubbles Wash House #2 or visit their website at https://www.bubbleswashhouse.com/. To learn how the Speed Queen app works, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-m8jSMCY7M.
