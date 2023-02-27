Hugh Lee Epps, Jr., is a two-time bonze star hero, who served in the US. Army and served as Walker County Extension Agent for 25 years. Epps was born and raised in Marshall, Texas, one of six children born to his parents who were farmers.
After high school graduation, Epps had no plans for his future, until one of his teachers, Mr. Mason told his parents that Epps was smart and needed to go to college.
“My parents could not afford to send me to college however my teacher made all the arrangements for me to attend PrairieView A & M University (PVU), majoring in agriculture. He also got me a job working for the poultry farm,” said Epps.
PVU is the second oldest public institution of higher education in Texas, originated in the Texas Constitution of 1876. On Aug. 14, 1876, the Texas Legislature established the “Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas for Colored Youths” and placed responsibility for its management with the Board of Directors of the Agricultural and Mechanical College at Bryan. The A&M College of Texas for Colored Youths opened at Prairie View, Texas on March 11, 1878. Today the University’s enrollment now exceeds 8,000 including more than 2,000 graduate students.
“I graduate in 1963 and did not know what or where I would work. I returned home and married my sweetheart Ruby and found a job in Jasper, Texas as a Vocational Education teacher,” said Epps.
In 1963, Epps was drafted by the Army, however they sent him back home because he was married and had a college degree.
In 1965, the Vietnam War had started and Epps was drafted again and sent to boot camp in Ft. Polk, La. He was next sent to Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, home of the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center, where he was trained to be a combat engineer.
“The job of the combat engineer is to build roads, bridges and prepare for the infantry to arrive. We were also expected to fight,” said Epps.
Life in Vietnam was very different for Epps from life in the U.S., where most Blacks lived a segregated life in segregated communities. Here everyone has to look out for each other and his unit consisted mostly of ‘Black and Brown’ soldiers, who had been drafted, had no understanding of why they were fighting and were sent to the front line.
“My unit was up in the mountains traveling to Pleiku,Vietnam, a city in central Vietnam, in the Central Highlands region,” Epps said.
“We were in the back of a convoy of trucks, when ambushed by the enemy, who had us surrounded. The commander ordered us to take cover and shoot. The solider next to me was killed and the vehicle sustains 250 bullet holes. I was able to shoot at the enemy and we successfully escape.”
Epps was honored the next day with a Bonze Star for his heroic actions in this battle.
When the solders were not in combat, they would go to the base camp where there would be entertainment, actors, singers and stripers.They also screen movies, and scored them for the film makers in Hollywood.
Epps earned his second Bonze Star during a night attack on their based.
When the enemy began to fire on their unit, Epps ran to the 81 millimeter gun and began to return fire.
The operation of this gun requires five persons team however he was the only one there loading and shooting.
“I was honored the next day with a Bronze Star but I credit the grace of God to my survival,” said Epps.
Epps brother was killed in Vietnam and he was sent to Ft. Hood to finish out his tour and returned home to his wife in Marshall,Texas.
“I suffered from PTSD for 10 years after my return and could not sleep,” said Epps.
A teacher friend help Epps get a job in Newton County as a County Extension Agent (CEA). He worked there for 3 years and accepted a similar position in Huntsville in 1970. The Extension Service in Walker County was still segregated and the Black agents were called Associate Extension Agents. Following integration of school and businesses, the extension office was integrated and he receive full title.
When long time CEA Wesley Sherrill retired, Epps was promoted to head the office and worked here for 25 years.
“I was most proud of organizing the Walker County Housing Authority to assist needy families, a farmers market for families to sell their excess fruit and vegetables,” said Epps.
Following retirement, Epps substituted at the high school, until he decide it was not his calling. He and his wife have three adult children, who all attended PVU and majored in agriculture.
Epps was always been known as the County Extension Agent but few knew of his heroic battle accomplishment and Bonze Stars until fellow veteran John Turner, met him at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Museum.
During a recent meeting of Epps, 82, and Turner, 78, shared stories of their lives. Both men attended specialized training at Ft. Leonard Wood and were combat engineers. Both men came from families whose parents were farmers, both men are college educated.
Turner is a native of Indiana who graduated from Purdue University. When he returned from service he moved to Texas because he had friends here and began teaching. He and his wife recently moved to Huntsville from Montgomery, Texas. Turner retired as a teacher and was an insurance agent.
Turner said he wanted the community to know that they have a hero. He and Epps have become good friends, who share memories and experiences as fellow combat engineers, and now community friends.
